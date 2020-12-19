Burney Co. Invests $209,000 in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Burney Co. acquired a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 407.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $90.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.41 and its 200 day moving average is $86.81. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

