Burney Co. Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Burney Co. reduced its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 23.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 953,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,372,000 after acquiring an additional 183,699 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 22.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 716,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 133,059 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $10,824,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 238.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 498,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 351,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 13.5% in the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 399,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,215,000 after purchasing an additional 47,710 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $34.56. The company has a market capitalization of $858.60 million, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $313.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

APOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

