Burney Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,836 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,490,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421,820 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,057,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,968,000 after buying an additional 5,748,190 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,593,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,889,000 after buying an additional 1,860,931 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,337,000 after buying an additional 1,838,529 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1,590.8% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,758,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,273,000 after buying an additional 1,654,318 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RF opened at $15.26 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $17.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.49.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist raised shares of Regions Financial to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.16.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

