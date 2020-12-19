Bullfrog Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGC) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.22

Shares of Bullfrog Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:BFGC) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and traded as high as $0.24. Bullfrog Gold shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 154,056 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.19. The stock has a market cap of $76.89 million, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.15.

About Bullfrog Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGC)

Bullfrog Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project that consists of 79 lode claims and 2 patented claims covering an area of approximately 1,600 acres located to the northwest of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Bullfrog Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bullfrog Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.