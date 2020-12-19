BTIG Research Lowers Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) to Neutral

BTIG Research cut shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Penumbra from $253.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered Penumbra from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Penumbra from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Penumbra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $229.86.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Shares of PEN opened at $182.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $121.80 and a 12 month high of $277.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $234.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 627.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $151.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.70, for a total value of $1,525,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.77, for a total value of $148,990.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,591 shares of company stock worth $8,596,102 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Penumbra by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Penumbra by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,304,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Penumbra by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.