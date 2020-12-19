BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS)

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Digital Media Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Digital Media Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Digital Media Solutions stock opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.69. Digital Media Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $11.85.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.83 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Digital Media Solutions stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 60,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.19% of Digital Media Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile

Digital Media Solutions, Inc provides technology and digital performance technology solutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, education, automotive, insurance, home services, brand performance, gig, health and wellness, and career.

