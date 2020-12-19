Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Upgraded at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.40.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

BMTC stock opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The firm has a market cap of $606.72 million, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $56.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

In other Bryn Mawr Bank news, CFO Michael W. Harrington purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $91,290.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,951.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Laplante purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $45,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,004,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,780,000 after buying an additional 21,275 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 837,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,170,000 after buying an additional 58,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 366,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 58,215 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 278,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 19,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.