Brookfield Property Partners (TSE:BPY.UN) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $19.84

Brookfield Property Partners LP (TSE:BPY.UN) (NYSE:BPY)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.84 and traded as low as $19.67. Brookfield Property Partners shares last traded at $19.81, with a volume of 501,827 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.40, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.69. The company has a market cap of C$17.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.13.

About Brookfield Property Partners (TSE:BPY.UN)

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.