Brokerages Set United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) PT at $9.50

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on X shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cfra raised United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Argus raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United States Steel by 94.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,381,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,633 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in United States Steel by 7.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in United States Steel by 36.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 141,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 38,145 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United States Steel by 327.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 39,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of X traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.87. 23,271,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,183,563. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.39.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.18. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

