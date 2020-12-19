Brokerages Set The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) PT at $220.53

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $220.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Clorox in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th.

In related news, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $83,788,060.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,938,073.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura Stein sold 19,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.46, for a total value of $4,186,387.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,755 shares in the company, valued at $12,874,812.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 473,319 shares of company stock valued at $95,666,491. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.17. 1,874,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,394. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox has a 1 year low of $149.50 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.80 and a 200 day moving average of $214.79.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

