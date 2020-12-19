Brokerages Set SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) Target Price at $13.35

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.35.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $17.00 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $14.75 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

NASDAQ SILV opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. SilverCrest Metals has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 17,640,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,596,157 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,970,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,692,000 after buying an additional 848,880 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,808,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after purchasing an additional 24,623 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,838,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 602,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 182,812 shares during the period.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

