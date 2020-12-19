Brokerages Set MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) Price Target at C$24.01

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$24.01.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAG. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from C$22.25 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James set a C$26.00 target price on MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from C$29.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

TSE:MAG traded down C$0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$22.95. The stock had a trading volume of 417,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,970. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.97. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of C$5.33 and a 12-month high of C$26.29. The company has a quick ratio of 231.37, a current ratio of 232.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -111.95.

In other news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 7,100 shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total transaction of C$166,921.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,780,576.87. Also, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 5,000 shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.81, for a total value of C$119,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,335,463.85. Insiders have sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $342,203 in the last ninety days.

About MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO)

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

