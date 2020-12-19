Brokerages Set Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Price Target at $5.00

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HLX shares. ValuEngine raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 558.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10,933 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLX opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $635.18 million, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 3.69.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $193.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

