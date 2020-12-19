Brokerages Set Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target at $90.47

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.47.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seeyond boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 17.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 23.0% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRT traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.31. 1,106,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,691. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $131.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.51). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $208.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.98%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

