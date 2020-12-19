Brokerages Set Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target at $70.87

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.87.

DFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

NYSE DFS traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,843,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.39. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.20.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 103.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 620.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

