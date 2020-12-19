Brokerages Set Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Price Target at $9.16

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.16.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLF shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $13.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.14 and a beta of 2.27. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,574 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

