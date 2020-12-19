Brokerages Set Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Target Price at $2.88

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.88.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIREF opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.05.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

