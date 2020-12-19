Brokerages Expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $605.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) to report sales of $605.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Roku’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $619.47 million and the lowest is $596.00 million. Roku posted sales of $411.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Roku from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Roku from $300.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Roku from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.24.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $56,172.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,172.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total value of $222,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,462.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,509 shares of company stock valued at $77,221,350 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Roku by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 12,014 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Roku by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after buying an additional 12,438 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROKU opened at $340.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.27 and a beta of 1.81. Roku has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $352.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $265.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

