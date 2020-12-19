Brokerages Expect AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) will post $0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $0.83. AXIS Capital reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,740%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXIS Capital will report full-year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AXIS Capital.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.16. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AXIS Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.83.

Shares of AXS traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.85. The stock had a trading volume of 749,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,259. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.00. AXIS Capital has a one year low of $31.82 and a one year high of $66.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -27.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 65.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXS. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 52,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

