Brokerages Expect Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Dec 19th, 2020

Analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avenue Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Avenue Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 81.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.28). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avenue Therapeutics.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04.

ATXI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATXI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $346,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 15.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATXI traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.29. 4,056,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.34 million, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.36. Avenue Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $12.34.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

