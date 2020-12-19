Brokerages Expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to Post $1.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32. Advanced Energy Industries posted earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $5.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.50. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $389.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEIS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $423,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,448 shares in the company, valued at $13,764,219.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEIS traded down $1.83 on Friday, hitting $98.79. 523,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,621. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $104.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

