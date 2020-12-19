Brokerages Anticipate Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Novo Nordisk A/S posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Novo Nordisk A/S.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVO traded up $2.07 on Friday, hitting $73.80. 1,670,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,852. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.30. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $73.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $173.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

