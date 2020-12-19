Brokerages Anticipate NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) will announce sales of $137.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $139.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $135.80 million. NextGen Healthcare posted sales of $137.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full year sales of $546.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $540.20 million to $549.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $565.85 million, with estimates ranging from $543.40 million to $590.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on NXGN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.

In other news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $84,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,908.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 244,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 66,585 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 119,646.7% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 71,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 71,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. NextGen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average of $13.53.

NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

