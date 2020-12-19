Brokerages Anticipate Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $164.55 Million

Brokerages expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to report $164.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $160.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $168.31 million. Kadant posted sales of $182.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year sales of $631.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $627.13 million to $634.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $670.21 million, with estimates ranging from $651.80 million to $688.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $154.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.71 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.35%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KAI. Sidoti upped their price target on Kadant from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kadant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.75.

Shares of KAI stock opened at $141.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.27 and its 200 day moving average is $115.71. Kadant has a twelve month low of $52.71 and a twelve month high of $144.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.91%.

In other news, Director John M. Albertine sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $364,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,112.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 5,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.34, for a total value of $732,189.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,039 shares in the company, valued at $7,178,298.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,147 shares of company stock worth $3,963,810 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,040,000 after purchasing an additional 49,918 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 37.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 693,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,052,000 after purchasing an additional 189,616 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 597,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,530,000 after purchasing an additional 49,939 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 35,614.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 397,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 396,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 36.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 23,930 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company's Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

