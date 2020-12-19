Brokerages Anticipate Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.08. Dolby Laboratories reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 121.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $271.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DLB shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

NYSE:DLB opened at $92.75 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $92.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 3,402 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $308,629.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 833 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $58,151.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,311 shares of company stock valued at $26,470,109 over the last ninety days. 38.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,126,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,178,000 after acquiring an additional 686,162 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,314,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,625,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,551,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,260,269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,014,000 after acquiring an additional 213,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

