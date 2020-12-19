Brokerages Anticipate American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to Announce -$3.83 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) will post earnings of ($3.83) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($4.25) to ($3.25). American Airlines Group reported earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 433%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year earnings of ($19.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($20.11) to ($19.26). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($5.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.98) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.62) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 25.56% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was down 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. BidaskClub cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.65.

AAL opened at $16.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average of $13.35. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,257,207 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $696,072,000 after buying an additional 9,732,371 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,760,507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $101,430,000 after buying an additional 4,629,506 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 51,575.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,000,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after buying an additional 5,988,389 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,658,985 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $47,822,000 after buying an additional 585,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,465,903 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $42,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.27% of the company’s stock.



American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

