Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Britvic Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of soft drinks. Its operating business segment consists of GB Stills, GB Carbonates, Ireland, France and International. The company’s products includes sparkling sodas, sophisticated juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral waters, mixers and energy drinks. Its brands include 7Up; Ballygowan; Britvic Mixers, Juices and Cordials, Britvic; C&C; Club Mixers; Club Orange; DaFruta; Drench; Energise Sport; Fruit Shoot; Gatorade; J2O; Lipton; Maguary; MiWadi; Mountain Dew; Pepsi Max; Purdey’s; R Whites; Robinsons; Squash’d; Tango; Tesseire and TK. Britvic Plc is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom. “

Get Britvic alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Britvic from 900.00 to 950.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Britvic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $485.50.

BTVCY stock opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.01. Britvic has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $24.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.1384 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 5.43%.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored drinks.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Britvic (BTVCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.