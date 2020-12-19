Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes $1.40 Million Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 251.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $125.89 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $128.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $221.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.08 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Mark Thompson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $36,042.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,557. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $692,626.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 426,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,181,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,569 shares of company stock worth $1,021,723. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.