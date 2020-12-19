Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Pinnacle Financial Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $240,607.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 207,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,021. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $483,051.50. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $62.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.94. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.35. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $297.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 11.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

