Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 127.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $144.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $146.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.83.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total value of $1,590,822.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,994.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.58, for a total value of $251,638.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,882,928.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,377 shares of company stock worth $9,280,590. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

