Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New $1.53 Million Investment in Piper Sandler Companies (NASDAQ:PIPR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NASDAQ:PIPR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.12% of Piper Sandler Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South State CORP. acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 123.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 26.7% during the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $102.47 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $106.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.33.

Piper Sandler Companies (NASDAQ:PIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $303.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.07 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd.

PIPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

