Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $1.58 Million in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 141,839 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLEX. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in Flex during the third quarter worth $68,123,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Flex in the second quarter valued at $32,421,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Flex in the second quarter valued at $19,807,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Flex by 403.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,569,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Flex in the third quarter valued at $13,915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $17.78 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $17.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Flex’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Flex news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $110,617.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 21,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $362,498.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,262 shares of company stock worth $529,956. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on FLEX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Flex from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Flex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

