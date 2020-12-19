Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,660 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Everbridge by 87.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Everbridge by 235.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Get Everbridge alerts:

In related news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.48, for a total value of $100,755.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Imad Mouline sold 5,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $591,536.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,507.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,205 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,157. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EVBG shares. Bank of America lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $149.34 on Friday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.62 and a 1 year high of $165.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.95.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.16. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.