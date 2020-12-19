Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Coastal Financial Co. (NYSE:CCB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NYSE:CCB) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 138,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 318.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Andrew P. Skotdal sold 21,160 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $418,968.00.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Coastal Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

CCB stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.19. Coastal Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $23.53.

Coastal Financial (NYSE:CCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 million.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and small to medium-sized businesses in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including checking accounts, demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

