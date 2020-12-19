Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMTM) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMTM) – Research analysts at Taglich Brothers issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Bright Mountain Media in a report released on Tuesday, December 15th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the year. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Bright Mountain Media’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Mountain Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of BMTM stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average is $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Bright Mountain Media has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $4.75.

Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Bright Mountain Media had a negative return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 503.77%.

Bright Mountain Media Company Profile

Bright Mountain Media, Inc, owns and manages websites in the United States. The company operates websites, which provides information, news, and entertainment to military, law enforcement, first responders, and other public safety employees. It also offers video, display, mobile, and native advertisements, as well as provides focused promotion for advertisers of products and services.

