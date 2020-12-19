BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Downgraded by Santander

Santander lowered shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BRFS. BidaskClub raised shares of BRF from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRF from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BRF from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.13.

BRFS stock opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average of $3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. BRF has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $9.06.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). BRF had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that BRF will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRFS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BRF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BRF by 42.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 25,875 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in BRF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 669,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 85,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BRF by 4.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 70,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

