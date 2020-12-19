BR Malls Participações (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) Shares Up 1%

BR Malls Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) shares shot up 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.15. 1,114 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 4,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.75.

About BR Malls Participações (OTCMKTS:BRMSY)

BR Malls ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA operates and manages shopping malls in Brazil. It also promotes and manages real estate activities; manages parking lot operation; and offers digital solutions to support shopping malls and retail companies. As of March 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 31 malls comprising 1,274.2 thousand square meters of gross leasable area and 814.1 thousand square meters of gross leasable area.

