BQT Hits Market Cap of $816,184.18 (BQTX)

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last seven days, BQT has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One BQT token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit and P2PB2B. BQT has a market capitalization of $816,184.18 and $1,592.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BQT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00060094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.36 or 0.00414273 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004058 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00027364 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 166% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002078 BTC.

About BQT

BQT is a token. Its launch date was August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,505,737 tokens. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico . BQT’s official website is bqt.io . The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BQT

BQT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BQT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BQT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BQT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.