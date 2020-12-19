botXcoin (BOTX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $194.91 Million

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded up 14.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 19th. botXcoin has a total market cap of $194.91 million and $132,433.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, botXcoin has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. One botXcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00141140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00022634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.23 or 0.00742189 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00176594 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00369349 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00075693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00118604 BTC.

botXcoin Token Profile

botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,632,102,305 tokens. The official website for botXcoin is botxcoin.com . botXcoin’s official message board is botxcoin.com/category/blog . botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

botXcoin Token Trading

botXcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade botXcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy botXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

