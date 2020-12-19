Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.73.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

BSX stock opened at $35.45 on Thursday. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $46.62. The company has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $1,561,961.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 78.7% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 84.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.