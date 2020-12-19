BoringDAO Price Hits $320.33 on Top Exchanges (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded up 55.4% against the dollar. One BoringDAO token can currently be bought for $320.33 or 0.01382213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BoringDAO has a market cap of $14.03 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BoringDAO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00023177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00137081 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.68 or 0.00766678 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00171380 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00380534 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00078032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00122453 BTC.

BoringDAO Token Profile

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,813 tokens. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com

BoringDAO Token Trading

BoringDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BoringDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoringDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.