BoringDAO Market Cap Achieves $12.40 Million (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded 28.3% higher against the dollar. One BoringDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $283.05 or 0.01184339 BTC on exchanges. BoringDAO has a total market capitalization of $12.40 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00139681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00022574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.29 or 0.00741819 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00174769 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00368903 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00075327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00118136 BTC.

BoringDAO Token Profile

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,813 tokens. The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com . The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com

BoringDAO Token Trading

BoringDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

