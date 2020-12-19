Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Receives C$0.74 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$0.74.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BBD.B shares. Raymond James set a C$1.00 price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.56 to C$0.43 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.35 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of TSE:BBD.B traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,018,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,973,020. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.41. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of C$0.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.97.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

