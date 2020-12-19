Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDNNY opened at $69.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.89. Boliden AB has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $70.90.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for mineral deposits, such as zinc, copper, lead, nickel, gold, palladium, platinum, and silver. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; the Tara mine in Ireland; and the Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

