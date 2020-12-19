BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.35% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 93.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 80,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $8.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

