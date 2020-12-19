BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BNPQY. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Societe Generale raised shares of BNP Paribas to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

BNP Paribas stock opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.30. The stock has a market cap of $66.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $30.13.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.75 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BNP Paribas will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

