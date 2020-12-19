BMO Capital Markets Trims Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) (TSE:TEV) Target Price to C$4.50

Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) (TSE:TEV) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TEV. Stifel Firstegy raised Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, November 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.66.

Shares of TSE:TEV opened at C$3.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$370.99 million and a P/E ratio of -2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.57. Tervita Co. has a 52 week low of C$1.69 and a 52 week high of C$7.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.89.

Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) (TSE:TEV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$298.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tervita Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tervita Co. (TEV.TO)

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

