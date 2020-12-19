BMO Capital Markets Trims Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Target Price to $33.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BEP. Scotiabank upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.33 to $30.67 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. TD Securities downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.33 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.33 to $35.33 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.67 price objective for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.55.

BEP stock opened at $39.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.24 and a beta of 0.66. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $43.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.43.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $867.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.2893 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 13.9% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,762,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $563,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,777 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 78.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,310,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,393,000 after buying an additional 1,018,652 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 69.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,635,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,282,000 after buying an additional 672,877 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter valued at about $21,328,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 124.4% during the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 657,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,266,000 after buying an additional 364,478 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

