BMO Capital Markets Increases Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) Price Target to C$18.50

Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CCO. Raymond James set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

TSE:CCO opened at C$17.13 on Thursday. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of C$7.69 and a 12 month high of C$18.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,427.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.90.

Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$379.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

