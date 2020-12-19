BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) to Market Perform

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

HCC opened at $19.04 on Thursday. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $974.58 million, a PE ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average of $16.49.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.01 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.41%. Research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 1,066.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 16.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 6.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

